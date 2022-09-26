Titans Signing DL Mario Edwards Off Jaguars PS, Waiving OLB Derrek Tuszka

The Tennessee Titans announced on Monday that they have signed DL Mario Edwards off of the Jaguars practice squad and are waiving OLB Derrek Tuszka in a corresponding move.

Edwards, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $6.017 million rookie contract when the Raiders cut him loose during the 2018 preseason.

Edwards was quickly claimed off of waivers by the Giants in September of 2018 and played out the year in New York. He signed a two-year deal with the Saints in March of 2019 but was cut coming out of training camp in 2020.

The Bears signed Edwards after a week and he finished out the season on Chicago’s active roster. He then re-signed with Chicago on a three-year $11.7 million deal in 2021 but was cut again after just a season.

In 2021, Edwards appeared in 12 games and recorded eight total tackles, one tackle for loss, 2 sacks, and one pass defense.