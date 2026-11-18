The Tennessee Titans designated G Fernando Carmona to return from injured reserve on Wednesday, per Paul Kuharsky.
This opens Carmona’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.
Carmona, 24, is a former fifth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Arkansas. He earned second-team All-SEC honors in 2025.
He signed a four-year, $4,940,720 rookie contract that includes a $560,720 signing bonus.
In 2026, Carmona has appeared in three games for the Titans, starting each at guard.
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