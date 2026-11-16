The Tennessee Titans officially hosted five free agents for workouts on Monday, according to the NFL transactions wire.

The full list includes:

WR Jason Brownlee QB Mark Gronowski WR Chris Hilton RB Jarquez Hunter RB Dante Miller DB Bishop Fitzgerald (Visit)

Of this group, the Titans signed Brownlee and Fitzgerald to their practice squad.

Hunter, 23, was a two-year starter at Auburn. He earned First Team All-SEC honors in 2024 and SEC All-Freshman honors in 2021. He was a three-star recruit and the 43rd-ranked running back in the 2021 recruiting class.

The Rams used the No. 117 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Hunter. He signed a four-year, $5,198,780 contract with a $998,780 signing bonus but was traded to the Dolphins during camp this year for WR Tutu Atwell before being among Miami’s final roster cuts.

Hunter recently had a stint on the Saints’ practice squad.

In 2025, Hunter appeared in five games for the Rams.