Per Jim Wyatt of the team website, the Titans have placed WR Wan’Dale Robinson on injured reserve.

They also promoted WR Xavier Restrepo from the practice squad to the active roster and added WR Jamari Thrash to the practice squad.

Robinson injured his ankle this past week and will now miss at least the next four games.

Robinson, 25, spent two years at Nebraska before transferring to Kentucky. He was named second-team All-SEC in 2021 and was also the MVP of the 2022 Citrus Bowl.

The Giants selected Robinson in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $8,185,156, including a signing bonus of $3,132,840.

After playing out that deal, Robinson signed a four-year, $78 million deal with the Titans as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2026, Robinson has appeared in nine games for the Titans and recorded 38 receptions on 54 targets for 272 yards (7.2 YPC) and three touchdowns.