Titans Re-Signing C Ben Jones To Two-Year, $14M Contract

Ian Rapoport reports that the Titans are re-signing C Ben Jones to a two-year deal worth $14 million.

Jones, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Texans back in 2012. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before agreeing to a four-year, $17.5 million contract that included $7.5 million guaranteed with the Titans for the 2016 season.

Jones was entering the final year of his deal when he agreed to a two-year, $13.5 million extension in 2019.

In 2021, Jones appeared in all 17 games for the Titans, starting all of them at center.