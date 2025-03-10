Titans Re-Signing OL Andrew Rupcich & CB Darrell Baker

Per Jim Wyatt, the Titans have agreed to terms with OL Andrew Rupcich, which will see him back with the team in 2025.

Wyatt also adds that the team is bringing back CB Darrell Baker, whom they claimed off of waivers from the Colts.

Rupcich, 25, went undrafted out of Culver-Stockton in 2022 before catching on with the Titans and spending the season on their practice squad.

He then appeared in five games for the team in 2023, making the first two starts of his career.

He suffered a season-ending tricep tear during a Week 8 game against the Lions in 2024 and was subsequently placed on injured reserve, missing the remainder of the season.

In 2024, Rupcich appeared in seven games for the Titans as a rotational guard on the offensive line.