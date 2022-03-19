Titans Re-Signing RB Dontrell Hilliard

According to Paul Kuharsky, the Titans are re-signing RB Dontrell Hilliard and have agreed to terms with him for the 2022 season.

Hilliard, 27, wound up signing on with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Tulane. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Browns but was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to their practice squad.

The Browns eventually promoted Hilliard to their active roster before placing him on injured reserve. Cleveland then brought him back on a one-year, exclusive rights deal before waiving him midseason. He was claimed by the Texans.

Houston signed him to a one-year, $1.25 million extension that included $200,000 guaranteed. However, he was placed on injured reserve and later cut with a settlement in August. Hilliard eventually caught on with the Titans for the 2021 season when the team found themselves without star RB Derrick Henry.

In 2021, Hilliard appeared in eight games for the Titans and rushed 56 times for 350 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught 19 targets for 87 yards.