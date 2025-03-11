Titans Re-Signing S Mike Brown

Per Jim Wyatt, the Titans have agreed to terms on a new contract with S Mike Brown that will keep him with the team.

Brown, 25, wound up going undrafted out of back in 2022. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings but was released coming out of the preseason.

From there, Brown joined the Packers and would go on to have stints with the Vikings and Browns. The Titans signed him off the Browns’ practice squad, and he has been on the team’s active roster the last two seasons.

In 2024, Brown appeared in 17 games for the Titans and made four starts in which he recorded 49 tackles and a pass defense.