Titans Signing C Patrick Morris

The Tennessee Titans are signing C Patrick Morris to a contract on Friday, according to his agency.

Morris, 26, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2018. He later agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Steelers.

Morris spent his rookie season on the Steelers’ practice squad before returning to Pittsburgh on a futures contract. The Steelers eventually waived him and he was later claimed off waivers by the Broncos.

Morris was on and off of the Broncos’ practice squad last year before returning on a futures contract. Denver recently waived him.

For his career, Morris has been active for three games.