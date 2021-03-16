Titans Signing CB Janoris Jenkins

The Tennessee Titans are signing veteran CB Janoris Jenkins to a contract on Tuesday, according to his agent.

Janoris Jenkins @JjenkzLockdown has agreed to terms with the Tennessee Titans #Titans … check out Jack Rabbit on https://t.co/6NDWYWd8bS — Neil S Schwartz (@Neilsschwartz) March 16, 2021

The Titans have released cornerbacks Malcolm Butler and Adoree Jackson in recent weeks, so they could really use some help at the position.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2022 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Jenkins, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2012. He spent four years with the Rams before signing a five-year, $62.5 million contract that included $28.8 million guaranteed with the Giants.

Jenkins spent just over three seasons with New York before he was waived in 2019 and later claimed off of waivers by the Saints. New Orleans signed him to an extension last offseason, but was released last week.

In 2020, Jenkins appeared in 13 games for the Saints, recording 55 tackles, three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 12 passes defended.