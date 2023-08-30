Titans Signing K Cade York To Practice Squad

According to Adam Schefter, the Titans are signing K Cade York to their practice squad.

He gives them a younger option to develop behind veteran K Nick Folk, who was acquired via trade this week.

The Browns wanted to bring York back despite cutting him following his preseason struggles but the 2022 fourth-round pick likely felt a fresh start was best at this point.

York, 22, was twice named second-team All-SEC to go with a first-team All-SEC selection and second team All-American selection in 2020. The Browns selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of LSU.

However, the Browns waived him going into his second season.

In 2022, York appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and made 24 of his 32 field goal attempts with a long of 58 yards. He also made 35 of his 37 extra-point attempts.