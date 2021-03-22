Titans Signing OLB Ola Adeniyi

According to Ian Rapoport, the Titans are signing OLB Ola Adeniyi to a one-year deal.

Adeniyi was a backup pass rusher with the Steelers and will get the chance to be teammates again with OLB Bud Dupree in Tennessee.

Adeniyi, 23, wound up signing on with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Steelers, but was placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason. He made the final roster each of the next two seasons.

Pittsburgh declined to tender Adeniyi a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent this offseason, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Adeniyi appeared in 15 games for the Steelers and recorded 15 total tackles and one forced fumble.