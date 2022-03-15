Titans Signing S A.J. Moore To One-Year Deal

Aaron Wilson is reporting that former Texans S A.J. Moore is signing a one-year contract with the Titans on Tuesday.

Moore, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Ole Miss back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Patriots, but was waived a few months later.

The Texans later claimed Moore off of waivers and later re-signed him to a one-year restricted tender worth $2.183 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Moore appeared in 12 games for the Texans and recorded nine tackles, a forced fumble and no interceptions.