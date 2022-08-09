Titans Signing S Adrian Colbert To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Titans are signing S Adrian Colbert to a one-year deal.

Colbert has played for a number of teams and will try to crack the roster in Tennessee in 2022.

Colbert, 28, is a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.48 million contract when the 49ers placed him on injured reserve coming out of the next preseason.

San Francisco later waived Colbert with an injury settlement and he signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad in 2019. He bounced on and off Seattle’s practice squad before Miami signed him to their active roster.

The Dolphins re-signed Colbert to a one-year, $1.775 million deal but elected to cut him loose soon after. He signed on with the Chiefs but was cut loose coming out of training camp and the Giants claimed him off waivers from Kansas City at the start of the season.

Colbert was signed by the Patriots last May but was cut ahead of the 2021 season and later caught on with the Jets practice squad. He was elevated a couple of times to the active roster and signed there briefly before being released. He had another stint on the Browns’ practice squad to close out the year.

In 2021, Colbert appeared in four games for the Jets with three starts and two games for the Browns, recording 16 total tackles,