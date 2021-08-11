Titans Signing S Tedric Thompson

The Titans are signing veteran S Tedric Thompson to a contract on Wednesday, according to Thompson’s agent David Canter.

Congratulations to client @nuevexted on signing with @Titans — DEC Management (@davidcanter) August 11, 2021

Thompson, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.07 million contract when Seattle released him in March after unsuccessfully shopping him in trade talks.

The Chiefs signed Thompson to a contract in 2020 but waived him midseason. Thompson was claimed by the Browns before being waived again.

Thompson signed with the Broncos last month before the team released him earlier this week.

In 2020, Thompson appeared in eight games for the Chiefs and recorded 13 tackles and no interceptions.