Titans Signing TE MyCole Pruitt & WR Dez Fitzpatrick To Practice Squad

According to Matt Barrows, the Titans are signing TE MyCole Pruitt to their practice squad on Wednesday.

Terry McCormick also reports that Tennessee is re-signing WR Dez Fitzpatrick to their practice squad.

Pruitt, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Vikings back in 2015. He spent over a year in Minnesota before he was cut loose at the start of the 2016 season.

Pruitt had brief stints with the Bears and Bills before joining the Texans in 2017. Houston waived Pruitt coming out of the preseason and the Titans later signed him to their active roster during the 2018 season.

Tennessee brought Pruitt back last year on a one-year contract and signed with the 49ers this offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2020, Pruitt appeared in 11 games for the Titans and caught five passes for 49 yards receiving and two touchdowns.