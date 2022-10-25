Titans Signing WR Chris Conley Off Chiefs Practice Squad

According to Mike Garafolo, the Titans are signing WR Chris Conley off the Chiefs’ practice squad.

He’ll provide some additional depth for Tennessee’s receiving corps.

Conley, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract and signed on with the Jaguars in 2019.

Jacksonville picked up their option on Conley last year, he then signed with the Texans on a one-year deal in 2021. Houston felt Conley played well enough to sign him to a one-year extension this offseason. However, he was released coming out of the preseason and re-signed briefly to the practice squad before being released.

He had a brief stint with the Chiefs on the practice squad.

In 2021, Conley appeared in 16 games for the Texans and caught 22 passes for 323 yards receiving and two touchdowns.