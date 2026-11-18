Titans HC Robert Saleh announced that WR Wan’Dale Robinson will miss the rest of the season due to the ankle injury he suffered in Week 10, per Terry McCormick.

Tennessee placed Robinson on injured reserve this week.

Robinson, 25, spent two years at Nebraska before transferring to Kentucky. He was named second-team All-SEC in 2021 and was also the MVP of the 2022 Citrus Bowl.

The Giants selected Robinson in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $8,185,156, including a signing bonus of $3,132,840.

After playing out that deal, Robinson signed a four-year, $78 million deal with the Titans as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2026, Robinson has appeared in nine games for the Titans and recorded 38 receptions on 54 targets for 272 yards (7.2 YPC) and three touchdowns.