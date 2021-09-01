Vikings Announce 14 Practice Squad Signings, Waive DE Jalyn Holmes

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Vikings announced they have waived DE Jalyn Holmes and signed 14 players to the practice squad. 

Minnesota still has two spots remaining on the practice squad:

  1. RB Ameer Abdullah
  2. OT Zack Bailey
  3. FB Jake Bargas
  4. LB Tuf Borland
  5. TE Zach Davidson
  6. S Myles Dorn
  7. G Dakota Dozier
  8. G Kyle Hinton
  9. WR Myron Mitchell
  10. CB Parry Nickerson
  11. WR Whop Philyor
  12. RB A.J. Rose, Jr.
  13. CB Tye Smith
  14. DE Kenny Willekes

Holmes, 25, was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round out of Ohio State in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million deal that included a $731,396 signing bonus. 

In 2020, Holmes appeared in 14 games for the Vikings and recorded 36 total tackles, two tackles for loss, no sacks or interceptions and two pass defenses. 

