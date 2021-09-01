Vikings Announce 14 Practice Squad Signings, Waive DE Jalyn Holmes

The Vikings announced they have waived DE Jalyn Holmes and signed 14 players to the practice squad.

The #Vikings have claimed TE Ben Ellefson via waivers, signed 14 to the practice squad and waived DE Jalyn Holmes. — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 1, 2021

Minnesota still has two spots remaining on the practice squad:

RB Ameer Abdullah OT Zack Bailey FB Jake Bargas LB Tuf Borland TE Zach Davidson S Myles Dorn G Dakota Dozier G Kyle Hinton WR Myron Mitchell CB Parry Nickerson WR Whop Philyor RB A.J. Rose, Jr. CB Tye Smith DE Kenny Willekes

Holmes, 25, was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round out of Ohio State in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million deal that included a $731,396 signing bonus.

In 2020, Holmes appeared in 14 games for the Vikings and recorded 36 total tackles, two tackles for loss, no sacks or interceptions and two pass defenses.