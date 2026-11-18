The Minnesota Vikings announced they signed WR Jeshaun Jones from the practice squad to the active roster, signed WR D’Wayne Eskridge to the practice squad, and placed OLB Bo Richter on injured reserve.

The #Vikings have signed WR Jeshaun Jones to the active roster and WR D'Wayne Eskridge to the practice squad. OLB Bo Richter has been placed on IR. pic.twitter.com/YrJRkGcpSi — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 18, 2026

Jones, 26, was a three-year starter at Maryland who signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Jones has spent the last four years going back and forth from the practice squad and active roster, re-signing futures deals each offseason.

During his six-year college career, Jones caught 151 passes for 2,040 yards and 14 touchdowns to go along with 20 carries for 188 yards and two more touchdowns in 48 career games.

In 2026, Jones has appeared in three games for the Vikings and recorded one reception for 32 yards.