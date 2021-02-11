Vikings Give LT Riley Reiff $1M Signing Bonus

According to Tom Pelissero, the Vikings have renegotiated LT Riley Reiff‘s deal to give him a $1 million signing bonus.

This makes up for a $1 million playing time incentive that Reiff missed by less than 1 percent of the snaps after missing Week 17 in the COVID-19 protocols.

Pelissero adds Minnesota still has a decision to make on whether Reiff will be back in 2021, as he’s a potential cap casualty and has a $5 million roster bonus due on March 19.

But at the very least this should help the two sides leave on better terms, should that end up happening, given Minnesota forced Reiff into a pay cut before the season started.

Reiff, 32, is a former first-round pick by the Lions in the 2012 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year, $7,993,700 rookie contract with Detroit and another made $8,070,000 under his fifth-year option.

Reiff signed a five-year, $58.75 million deal with the Vikings as an unrestricted free agent in 2017. He was entering the fourth year of the deal and was set to make base salaries of $10.9 million and $11.65 million the next two seasons when Minnesota forced him to take a pay cut entering the 2020 season.

In 2020, Reiff started 15 games for the Vikings at left tackle. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 36 overall tackle out of 84 qualifying players.