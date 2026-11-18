Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell announced that they are not placing WR Jordan Addison on short-term injured reserve after undergoing successful surgery on his thumb this week, per Alec Lewis.

O’Connell mentioned that they are encouraged by Addison’s early response to rehab.

This comes after the Vikings announced on Monday that the receiver is being placed on injured reserve.

Addison, 24, started his career at Pittsburgh before transferring to USC. He was selected by the Vikings with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He just finished the third year of his four-year, $14,992,104 contract that included a $7,903,349 signing bonus. The Vikings exercised the fifth-year option on Addison’s contract worth $18 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

In 2026, Addison has appeared in seven games for the Vikings and caught 18 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown.