The Minnesota Vikings announced they have officially placed WR Jordan Addison on injured reserve.

Addison is set to miss right around four weeks after suffering a thumb injury that requires surgery.

Addison, 24, started his career at Pittsburgh before transferring to USC. He was selected by the Vikings with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He just finished the third year of his four-year, $14,992,104 contract that included a $7,903,349 signing bonus. The Vikings exercised the fifth-year option on Addison’s contract worth $18 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

In 2026, Addison has appeared in seven games for the Vikings and caught 18 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown.