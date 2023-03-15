Vikings Re-Signing RB Alexander Mattison To Two-Year Deal

The Minnesota Vikings are re-signing RB Alexander Mattison to a two-year deal worth $7 million, according to Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero adds that the deal can get up to $8 million and has $6.35 million in guarantees.

Mattison, 24, was drafted by the Vikings in the third round out of Boise State in 2019. He finished the final year of a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract before becoming an unrestricted free-agent this offseason.

In 2022, Mattison has appeared in all 17 games and recorded 74 rushing attempts for 284 yards (3.8 YPC) and one touchdown, to go along with 15 receptions for 91 yards (6.1 YPC) and one touchdown.