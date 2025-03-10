Vikings Signing C Ryan Kelly To Two-Year, $18 Million Deal

The Vikings are signing former Colts C Ryan Kelly to a two-year, $18 million deal, according to Adam Schefter.

Kelly, 31, is a former first-round pick by the Colts back in 2016 out of Alabama. He played out the fourth year of his four-year, $10.45 million rookie contract and made a base salary of $1.4 million for the 2019 season.

The Colts picked up Kelly’s fifth-year option for the 2020 season which paid him a base salary of $10.35 million. He then signed a four-year, $50 million extension with Indianapolis.

In 2024, Kelly appeared in 10 games for the Colts, making 10 starts at center. Pro Football Focus graded him as the No. 12 center out of 40 qualifying players.