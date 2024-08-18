Vikings Signing CB Stephon Gilmore To One-Year, Max $10M Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Vikings and veteran CB Stephon Gilmore have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with a maximum value of $10 million.

Of that total, $7 million is guaranteed. Both are significant sums for a veteran at this stage of the NFL calendar.

It’s a reflection both of how bad Minnesota’s need at cornerback is and how comfortable the Vikings are with Gilmore after a visit and a presumed sign-off from DC Brian Flores, who coached Gilmore when both were in New England.

Gilmore, 33, was taken with the No. 10 overall pick by the Bills back in 2012. He played out his rookie contract, but the Bills elected to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2016 season.

Gilmore would later depart for a five-year, $65 million contract that includes $31 million guaranteed with the Patriots. He stood to make a base salary of $7 million in 2021 when he was traded to the Panthers for a future sixth.

From there, Gilmore signed a two-year, $23 million contract with the Colts in 2022. Indianapolis traded him to the Cowboys last March.

In 2023, Gilmore appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and recorded 68 tackles, a forced fumble, two interceptions and 13 pass defenses.

