Vikings Signing LB Jordan Hicks

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Vikings are signing veteran LB Jordan Hicks to a two-year contract worth up to $12 million on Tuesday.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2023 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Hicks, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Eagles back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,992,732 contract and was testing the open market when he agreed to a four-year deal worth $36 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed with Arizona back in 2019.

Arizona negotiated a pay cut with Hicks that lowered his base salaries for the 2021 and 2022 seasons. However, the Cardinals released him last week.

In 2021, Hicks appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and recorded 116 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, four sacks, one forced fumble, two recoveries and five passes defended. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 30 linebacker out of 87 qualifying players.