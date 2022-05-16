Vikings Signing LB William Kwenkeu, Releasing LB Tuf Borland

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Monday that they are signing LB William Kwenkeu and releasing LB Tuf Borland.

Borland, 24, went undrafted out of Ohio State in 2021 before catching on with the Vikings practice squad.

He was a four-year starter at Ohio State and earned an Honorable Mention for All-Big Ten honors from 2018 to 2020.

During his college career, Borland appeared in 49 games and made 40 starts, recording 228 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception, and three pass defenses.