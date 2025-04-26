Vikings Signing Minnesota QB Max Brosmer

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports the Vikings are signing Minnesota QB Max Brosmer.

Pelissero adds the deal includes $250k guaranteed.

Brosmer, 24, was a two-star recruit at Georgia and committed to New Hampshire. He became a starter as a true freshman and started 35 games over five seasons before transferring to Minnesota for his final year of eligibility

During his six-year college career, Brosmer appeared in 49 games with 48 starts, completing 63.1 percent of his pass attempts for 11,541 yards, 88 touchdowns and 31 interceptions. He added 15 rushing touchdowns.