Vikings Signing Ohio State LB Tuf Borland

According to Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are signing undrafted Ohio State LB Tuf Borland to a contract.

Borland, 23, is a four-year starter at Ohio State and earned an Honorable Mention for All-Big Ten honors from 2018-2020.

During his college career, Borland appeared in 49 games and made 40 starts, recording 228 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception, and three pass defenses.