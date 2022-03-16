Vikings Signing OL Austin Schlottmann

The Minnesota Vikings announced that they have agreed to terms with OL Austin Schlottman.

The interior offensive line was a big need for the Vikings heading into free-agency. Schlottmann seemingly will have an opportunity to bolster that unit.

Schlottmann, 26, wound up going undrafted out of TCU back in 2018. He later signed a rookie contract with the Broncos.

After spending all of 2018 on the practice squad, he made the active roster in 2019 and played in all 16 games for the Broncos.

In 2021, Schlottmann appeared in 10 games for the Broncos and made one start.