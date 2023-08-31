Vikings Signing TE T.J. Hockenson To Extension

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Vikings and TE T.J. Hockenson have agreed to a contract extension that will make him one of the NFL’s highest-paid tight ends.

The Vikings have already confirmed the news:

The two parties had been working on an extension this summer with the goal of having a deal in place by the start of the season and it looks like they were able to get it hammered out.

Hockenson, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Lions back in 2019. He was in the fourth year of his four-year rookie deal worth $19,821,230 when the Lions traded him to the Vikings, acquiring a second and a third in exchange for also including two fourths.

The Lions had exercised Hockenson’s fifth-year option slated to cost $9.4 million guaranteed for the 2023 season.

In 2022, Hockenson appeared in seven games for the Lions and 10 games for the Vikings. He recorded 86 receptions on 129 targets for 914 yards and six touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.