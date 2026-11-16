Per Alec Lewis, Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said WR Jordan Addison has a thumb injury that will require surgery.

O’Connell expects Addison to return around the short-term injured reserve window, making him a candidate for placement on injured reserve in the meantime.

Addison, 24, started his career at Pittsburgh before transferring to USC. He was selected by the Vikings with the No. 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He just finished the third year of his four-year, $14,992,104 contract that included a $7,903,349 signing bonus. The Vikings exercised the fifth-year option on Addison’s contract worth $18 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

In 2026, Addison has appeared in seven games for the Vikings and caught 18 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Addison as the news becomes available.