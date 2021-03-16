Washington Signing CB William Jackson To Three-Year, $42M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that Washington is signing former Bengals CB William Jackson to a contract.

According to Ian Rapoport, Jackson’s contract is a three-year contract worth $42 million and includes $26 million guaranteed.

Jackson was clearly one of the top cornerbacks available this year and there was even some talk a few weeks back that he could be a franchise tag candidate.

However, the Bengals declined to use the tag and let him hit the open market.

Jackson, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Bengals back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $9.7 million contract when the Bengals picked up Jackson’s fifth option that will pay him $9,954,000 for the 2020 season.

Jackson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

