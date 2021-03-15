Washington Signing QB Ryan Fitzpatrick To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $12M

Adam Schefter reports that the Washington Football Team is signing veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick to a one-year contract worth $10 million that can increase up to $12 million with incentives.

Schefter says Fitzpatrick is expected to head to camp as the starter but still compete with Taylor Heinicke for the job.

Fitzpatrick, 38, is a former seventh-round pick of the Rams back in 2005. He’s played for several teams over the course of his 13-year NFL career including the Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans and Jets before he signed on with the Buccaneers in 2018.

The Dolphins signed Fitzpatrick to a two-year contract worth $11 million contract in 2019.

In 2020, Fitzpatrick appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has also rushed 30 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.