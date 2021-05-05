Washington Signing TE Deon Yelder & CB Linden Stephens

The Washington Football Team announced it is signing TE Deon Yelder and CB Linden Stephens on Wednesday.

Yelder, 26, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent back in 2018. The Chiefs signed Yelder off the Saints’ practice squad a few months into his rookie season.

Yelder returned to the Chiefs on an exclusive rights contract last year. However, Kansas City declined to tender him a qualifying offer this offseason, making him a free agent.

In 2020, Yelder appeared in 14 games for the Chiefs, totaling seven receptions for 36 yards (5.1 YPR).

Stephens, 26, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati in 2018. He also played for the Rams, Broncos, Seahawks and Dolphins in the past three seasons.

In 2020, Stephens played in 13 games for Seattle, totaling three tackles and no interceptions.