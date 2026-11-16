The Patriots are set to be without QB Drake Maye for an extended period of time, possibly the rest of the season, after he suffered what the team fears to be a fractured ankle in Week 10.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler went into where New England could go at quarterback while Maye recovers. On the roster, New England has Tommy DeVito and seventh-rounder Behren Morton. DeVito filled in for Maye when he left Sunday’s game and completed 12 of 24 passes for 81 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Should the Patriots want to add a starting option externally, Fowler brought up Jets practice squad QB Will Levis and free agent Jimmy Garoppolo. Fowler mentioned Levis’ connection to Patriots HC Mike Vrabel from their time in Tennessee, while Garoppolo played with Patriots OC Josh McDaniels in New England from 2014 to 2016.

Jordan Schultz also said the Patriots are expected to explore the QB market during the bye and named Garoppolo as an option as well. He also said the current expectation is for DeVito to become the starter.

Levis, 27, originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. He started two seasons for the Wildcats. The Titans selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year $9,542,166 rookie contract with a $3,939,757 signing bonus when the Titans waived him during roster cuts. Levis caught on with the Jets’ practice squad around a month later.

In 2024, Levis appeared in 12 games for the Titans and completed 63.1 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. He also rushed 45 times for 183 yards.

Garoppolo, 35, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers at the 2017 trade deadline for a 2018 second-round pick, and he was set to become an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

He was set to make a base salary of $24.2 million in 2022 when he agreed to a pay cut in exchange for a no-tag clause. Garoppolo signed a three-year, $72.8 million deal with the Raiders but was cut by the team.

Garoppolo joined the Rams in 2024 and was suspended for violating the performance-enhancing substance policy, serving a two-game suspension. Los Angeles re-signed him to a one-year extension last offseason.

In 2024, Garoppolo appeared in one game for the Rams and completed 65.9 percent of his pass attempts for 334 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

We’ll have more on the Patriots quarterback situation as it becomes available.