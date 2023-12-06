2024 Pro Bowl Voting Leaders

By
Nate Bouda
-

The NFL announced on Wednesday the first results of fan voting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games. 

The 2024 Pro Bowl will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Sunday, Feb. 4

NFL PRO BOWL TOP-5 VOTE-GETTERS

POS. NAME TEAM VOTES
QB Tua Tagovailoa Miami 59,680
QB C.J. Stroud Houston 44,095
RB Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 43,331
WR Tyreek Hill Miami 39,928
TE Travis Kelce Kansas City 38,720
 
 

AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION

POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM VOTES
QB AFC Tua Tagovailoa, Miami 306,861
QB NFC Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia 215,634
RB AFC Derrick Henry, Tennessee 160,799
RB NFC Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 205,990
FB AFC Alec Ingold, Miami 200,032
FB NFC Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 227,484
WR AFC Tyreek Hill, Miami 293,679
WR NFC Justin Jefferson, Minnesota 264,653
TE AFC Travis Kelce, Kansas City 248,279
TE NFC George Kittle, San Francisco 201,905
T AFC Terron Armstead, Miami 122,914
T NFC Trent Williams, San Francisco 134,491
G AFC Kevin Zeitler, Baltimore 87,035
G NFC Zack Martin, Dallas 70,105
C AFC Creed Humphrey, Kansas City 133,683
C NFC Jason Kelce, Philadelphia 152,795
K AFC Justin Tucker, Baltimore 151,332
K NFC Jason Myers, Seattle 86,508
RS AFC Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City 117,314
RS NFC Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota 125,869

 

POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM VOTES
DE AFC Myles Garrett, Cleveland 141,661
DE NFC Nick Bosa, San Francisco 239,151
DT AFC Quinnen Williams, N.Y. Jets 215,452
DT NFC Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia 127,847
OLB AFC Matthew Judon, New England 154,780
OLB NFC Micah Parsons, Dallas 168,473
ILB AFC Nick Bolton, Kansas City 136,342
ILB NFC Fred Warner, San Francisco 149,521
CB AFC Sauce Gardner, N.Y. Jets 191,876
CB NFC Tariq Woolen, Seattle 166,954
SS AFC Derwin James, L.A. Chargers 166,677
SS NFC Harrison Smith, Minnesota 131,720
FS AFC Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh 150,541
FS NFC Kerby Joseph, Detroit 104,581
P AFC Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee 57,577
P NFC Tress Way, Washington 132,945
ST AFC Justin Hardee, N.Y. Jets 121,943
ST NFC Kris Boyd, Minnesota 110,120
LS AFC Thomas Hennessy, N.Y. Jets 72,484
LS NFC Andrew DePaola, Minnesota 93,948

 

