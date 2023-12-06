2024 Pro Bowl Voting Leaders

The NFL announced on Wednesday the first results of fan voting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

The 2024 Pro Bowl will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Sunday, Feb. 4

NFL PRO BOWL TOP-5 VOTE-GETTERS

POS. NAME TEAM VOTES QB Tua Tagovailoa Miami 59,680 QB C.J. Stroud Houston 44,095 RB Christian McCaffrey San Francisco 43,331 WR Tyreek Hill Miami 39,928 TE Travis Kelce Kansas City 38,720

AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM VOTES QB AFC Tua Tagovailoa, Miami 306,861 QB NFC Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia 215,634 RB AFC Derrick Henry, Tennessee 160,799 RB NFC Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 205,990 FB AFC Alec Ingold, Miami 200,032 FB NFC Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 227,484 WR AFC Tyreek Hill, Miami 293,679 WR NFC Justin Jefferson, Minnesota 264,653 TE AFC Travis Kelce, Kansas City 248,279 TE NFC George Kittle, San Francisco 201,905 T AFC Terron Armstead, Miami 122,914 T NFC Trent Williams, San Francisco 134,491 G AFC Kevin Zeitler, Baltimore 87,035 G NFC Zack Martin, Dallas 70,105 C AFC Creed Humphrey, Kansas City 133,683 C NFC Jason Kelce, Philadelphia 152,795 K AFC Justin Tucker, Baltimore 151,332 K NFC Jason Myers, Seattle 86,508 RS AFC Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City 117,314 RS NFC Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota 125,869

POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM VOTES DE AFC Myles Garrett, Cleveland 141,661 DE NFC Nick Bosa, San Francisco 239,151 DT AFC Quinnen Williams, N.Y. Jets 215,452 DT NFC Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia 127,847 OLB AFC Matthew Judon, New England 154,780 OLB NFC Micah Parsons, Dallas 168,473 ILB AFC Nick Bolton, Kansas City 136,342 ILB NFC Fred Warner, San Francisco 149,521 CB AFC Sauce Gardner, N.Y. Jets 191,876 CB NFC Tariq Woolen, Seattle 166,954 SS AFC Derwin James, L.A. Chargers 166,677 SS NFC Harrison Smith, Minnesota 131,720 FS AFC Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh 150,541 FS NFC Kerby Joseph, Detroit 104,581 P AFC Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee 57,577 P NFC Tress Way, Washington 132,945 ST AFC Justin Hardee, N.Y. Jets 121,943 ST NFC Kris Boyd, Minnesota 110,120 LS AFC Thomas Hennessy, N.Y. Jets 72,484 LS NFC Andrew DePaola, Minnesota 93,948