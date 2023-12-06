2024 Pro Bowl Voting Leaders

The NFL announced on Wednesday the first results of fan voting for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
The 2024 Pro Bowl will be played at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Sunday, Feb. 4
NFL PRO BOWL TOP-5 VOTE-GETTERS
|POS.
|NAME
|TEAM
|VOTES
|QB
|Tua Tagovailoa
|Miami
|59,680
|QB
|C.J. Stroud
|Houston
|44,095
|RB
|Christian McCaffrey
|San Francisco
|43,331
|WR
|Tyreek Hill
|Miami
|39,928
|TE
|Travis Kelce
|Kansas City
|38,720
AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION
|POS.
|CONF.
|NAME, TEAM
|VOTES
|QB
|AFC
|Tua Tagovailoa, Miami
|306,861
|QB
|NFC
|Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia
|215,634
|RB
|AFC
|Derrick Henry, Tennessee
|160,799
|RB
|NFC
|Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco
|205,990
|FB
|AFC
|Alec Ingold, Miami
|200,032
|FB
|NFC
|Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
|227,484
|WR
|AFC
|Tyreek Hill, Miami
|293,679
|WR
|NFC
|Justin Jefferson, Minnesota
|264,653
|TE
|AFC
|Travis Kelce, Kansas City
|248,279
|TE
|NFC
|George Kittle, San Francisco
|201,905
|T
|AFC
|Terron Armstead, Miami
|122,914
|T
|NFC
|Trent Williams, San Francisco
|134,491
|G
|AFC
|Kevin Zeitler, Baltimore
|87,035
|G
|NFC
|Zack Martin, Dallas
|70,105
|C
|AFC
|Creed Humphrey, Kansas City
|133,683
|C
|NFC
|Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
|152,795
|K
|AFC
|Justin Tucker, Baltimore
|151,332
|K
|NFC
|Jason Myers, Seattle
|86,508
|RS
|AFC
|Isiah Pacheco, Kansas City
|117,314
|RS
|NFC
|Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota
|125,869
|POS.
|CONF.
|NAME, TEAM
|VOTES
|DE
|AFC
|Myles Garrett, Cleveland
|141,661
|DE
|NFC
|Nick Bosa, San Francisco
|239,151
|DT
|AFC
|Quinnen Williams, N.Y. Jets
|215,452
|DT
|NFC
|Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia
|127,847
|OLB
|AFC
|Matthew Judon, New England
|154,780
|OLB
|NFC
|Micah Parsons, Dallas
|168,473
|ILB
|AFC
|Nick Bolton, Kansas City
|136,342
|ILB
|NFC
|Fred Warner, San Francisco
|149,521
|CB
|AFC
|Sauce Gardner, N.Y. Jets
|191,876
|CB
|NFC
|Tariq Woolen, Seattle
|166,954
|SS
|AFC
|Derwin James, L.A. Chargers
|166,677
|SS
|NFC
|Harrison Smith, Minnesota
|131,720
|FS
|AFC
|Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh
|150,541
|FS
|NFC
|Kerby Joseph, Detroit
|104,581
|P
|AFC
|Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee
|57,577
|P
|NFC
|Tress Way, Washington
|132,945
|ST
|AFC
|Justin Hardee, N.Y. Jets
|121,943
|ST
|NFC
|Kris Boyd, Minnesota
|110,120
|LS
|AFC
|Thomas Hennessy, N.Y. Jets
|72,484
|LS
|NFC
|Andrew DePaola, Minnesota
|93,948
