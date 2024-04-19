NFL Notes: Latavius Murray, Davius Richard, Kickoffs

Latavius Murray

Former Bills RB Latavius Murray is yet to sign a deal with a team this offseason for his 12th NFL season. Murray headed to Colombia for stem cell treatments to help him stay fresh at 34 years old.

“You do the IV stem cells and then you get the injections within the joints or wherever you want to have the injections,” Murray said, via Donna Ditota of Syracuse.com. “Essentially the IV is supposed to still penetrate into the parts of your body that are sore; the IV does overall health. But then the localized injections are for the areas that you want to specifically treat.”

Davius Richard

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, NC Central QB Davius Richard had his disclosed ankle reset nonsurgically and he is expected to be ready for training camp this year.

Kickoff

The NFL approved a new kickoff format where the kicking team will have 10 players and the receiving team will have nine. Former Patriots HC Bill Belichick believes the new format will change the way teams build their special teams units.

“There will be more of an emphasis on size players in the return game than speed,” Belichick said, via the Pat McAfee Show. “You just need guys who can play at the point of attack, shed blocks and defend their space because of the new alignment. So I think it will increase the size of the players that are on the field. And I do think that because everybody is spread across the field, if these returners, if they hit a little bit of space, they’re gone.”

“There’s more opportunity for players to play on special teams than there had been the last couple years when literally 90 percent of the kickoffs were going out of the end zone.”