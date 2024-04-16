AFC Notes: Ashtyn Davis, Jaelan Phillips, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills

Toronto Argonauts CB Qwan’tez Stiggers will take an official visit with the Bills. (Aaron Wilson)

will take an official visit with the Bills. (Aaron Wilson) LSU DT Maason Smith took an official 30 visit with the Bills, per his social media.

Dolphins

Dolphins DE Jaelan Phillips tore his Achilles late in the 2023 season after getting off to a strong start. He gave an update on his rehab and status for the beginning of next season.

“Rehab has been going great,” Phillips said, via Adam Stites of the Dolphins Wire. “I’m just attacking it every day and I’ll definitely be back healthy for the season and — God willing — stay healthy for the season.”

Duke CB Al Blades Jr. took an official visit with the Dolphins. (Aaron Wilson)

Jets