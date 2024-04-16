AFC Notes: Ashtyn Davis, Jaelan Phillips, Bills, Dolphins, Jets

Bills
- Toronto Argonauts CB Qwan’tez Stiggers will take an official visit with the Bills. (Aaron Wilson)
- LSU DT Maason Smith took an official 30 visit with the Bills, per his social media.
Dolphins
Dolphins DE Jaelan Phillips tore his Achilles late in the 2023 season after getting off to a strong start. He gave an update on his rehab and status for the beginning of next season.
“Rehab has been going great,” Phillips said, via Adam Stites of the Dolphins Wire. “I’m just attacking it every day and I’ll definitely be back healthy for the season and — God willing — stay healthy for the season.”
- Duke CB Al Blades Jr. took an official visit with the Dolphins. (Aaron Wilson)
Jets
- Jets S Ashtyn Davis re-signed a one-year, $2.742 million contract with the Jets that includes a signing bonus worth $167,500. The contract has a base salary of $2,575,000 and carries a cap number of $1,292,500. (Over the Cap)
- According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Tulane QB Michael Pratt visited the Jets this week.
- Georgia State QB Darren Grainger had a private workout with the Jets. (Aaron Wilson)
- UAB WR Tejhuan Palmer took an official 30 visit with the Jets. (Tony Pauline)
- North Carolina WR Devontez Walker took an official visit with the Jets. (Justin Melo)
- British Colombia OT Giovanni Manu had an official 30 visit with the Jets, per Jordan Schultz.
- According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Oregon WR Troy Franklin has a predraft visit with the Jets.
