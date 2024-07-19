Veteran RB Kenyan Drake Retiring From NFL

According to Josina Anderson, veteran RB Kenyan Drake told her he has elected to retire from the NFL after eight years in the league.

“Yes it is. It felt like the right time. I love the game, but I don’t love the business. I’m at peace with the decision. I’m healthy and ready to start the next chapter of my life,” Drake told Anderson.

Drake, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2016. Miami traded him to the Cardinals before the 2019 deadline in return for a conditional sixth-round pick that could become a fifth-rounder.

Drake finished the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract and made a base salary of $810,000 for the 2019 season. However, Arizona opted to transition tag Drake for the 2020 season.

The Raiders signed Drake in free agency the following year to a two-year, $11 million contract that was worth up to $14.5 million. However, they released him ahead of the 2022 season. He caught on with the Ravens and finished out the year.

From there, Drake had stints with the Colts, Browns, and Ravens before joining the Packers’ practice squad. Green Bay cut him loose in January.

For his career, Drake appeared in 104 games and recorded 869 rushing attempts for 3,866 yards (4.4 YPC) and 33 touchdowns, to go along with 218 receptions for 1,655 yards (7.6 YPC) and eight touchdowns.