TRADE: Browns & Texans Swap Day 3 Picks, Browns Move Up

According to Ian Rapoport, the Browns and Texans have agreed to a trade involving Day 3 picks.

The full details include:

Browns get:

2025 5th (No. 166)

2027 5th

Texans get:

2025 6th (No. 179)

2025 6th (No. 216)

2025 7th (No. 255)

Essentially, the Browns are consolidating picks for a better selection on Day 3 this year, turning two sixths and a seventh into two fifths, although one is two years out.

Per the Jimmy Johnson trade chart, the Browns added a fifth-round pick in value, though they moved from 10 picks in this draft to eight.

For the Texans, this gives them more picks to work with, either with more trades or to select more players.