AFC Notes: David Montgomery, Daniel Jones, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts OL Quenton Nelson on QB Daniel Jones and his recovery: “He’s the hardest worker on the team. He works endlessly to reach his whole potential.” (Joel Erickson)

Jaguars

The Jaguars had a quiet offseason without a lot of outside additions despite losing players like LB Devin Lloyd. Part of the calculus in not pursuing a replacement for Lloyd (and others) was to lock in compensatory picks for the future. But the other half was that Jacksonville liked some of the players already on the roster to replace Lloyd. Ventrell Miller will get the first crack in the starting lineup, but a sleeper is second-year UDFA Branson Combs, who’s consistently gotten praise from the team this offseason.

“Branson’s a guy obviously that we had a lot of like for last year. He was close to getting claimed. We ended up putting him on the active roster and he may win the Iron Jag of the Year at this pace. I know he is leading the group right now, leading the team in the individual award,” Jaguars HC Liam Coen said via SI.com’s John Shipley. “He just lowkey is pretty athletic. He’s explosive. He can do multiple different things in terms of coverage abilities, whether it’s in man or zone. I like him in coverage.”

Shipley notes the Jaguars won’t get LT Cole Van Lanen back until after the start of training camp. He’ll be replaced in the starting lineup by OL Walker Little until he’s back.

Texans

The Texans acquired RB David Montgomery this offseason from the Lions. Houston RBs coach Danny Barrett called Montgomery a “three-down back” and has been impressed by the veteran back.

“He’s a three-down back. He can do it all. It starts with his mentality, he comes to work every day. He’s the same guy every day, ‘How can I get better?’ He wants to be coaches, be the best, and leave his mark on the game. He’s going to finish every run and every block. That’s going to carry us to the next level,” Barrett said, via Aaron Wilson.