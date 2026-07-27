NFL Transactions: Monday 7/27

Chargers
- Chargers released G Ben Cleveland.
Colts
- Colts placed LB C.J. Allen and WR Alec Pierce on the PUP list.
- Colts waived RB Lincoln Pare.
Commanders
- Commanders placed LB Nick Bellore on the retired list.
- Commanders signed DB Rasul Douglas.
Lions
- Lions signed LB Troy Reeder.
Packers
- Packers placed G Aaron Banks, DB Kamal Hadden, DT Javon Hargrave, TE Tucker Kraft, and TE Luke Musgrave on the PUP list.
- Packers placed RB Chris Brooks on the non-football injury list.
Rams
- Rams signed DB Alex Cook and G Bill Murray.
Titans
- Titans signed DB Nazeeh Johnson.
- Titans waived DB Latrell McCutchin.
Vikings
- Vikings placed RB Kejon Owens on the non-football illness list.
- Vikings waived LB Keli Lawson and WR Luke Wysong.
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