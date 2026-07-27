NFL Transactions: Monday 7/27

By
Nate Bouda
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Chargers

Colts

  • Colts placed LB C.J. Allen and WR Alec Pierce on the PUP list.
  • Colts waived RB Lincoln Pare.

Commanders

Lions

Packers

Rams

Titans

  • Titans signed DB Nazeeh Johnson.
  • Titans waived DB Latrell McCutchin.

Vikings

  • Vikings placed RB Kejon Owens on the non-football illness list.
  • Vikings waived LB Keli Lawson and WR Luke Wysong.

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