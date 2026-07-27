Packers Place Six On Injury Lists To Start Camp

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Green Bay Packers placed six players on the injury lists to start training camp.

The team placed RB Chris Brooks on the active/non-football injury list while G Aaron Banks, CB Kamal Hadden, DT Javon Hargrave, TE Tucker Kraft and TE Luke Musgrave were placed on the active/PUP list.

Notably Micah Parsons is not mentioned here but that seems like just a matter of time, as he’s been expected to miss the first month of the season for quite some time as he rehabs a torn ACL.

Players on the active injury lists still count against the 90-man roster and can come off at any time once they pass a physical. If still on the list by roster cutdowns, they must miss the first four games.

Kraft, 24, was a two-year starter for South Dakota State and earned first-team All-American honors in 2021 and third-team in 2022.

The Packers selected him in the third round with the No. 78 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $5,537,934 rookie contract that included a $1,027,588 signing bonus.

In 2025, Kraft appeared in eight games for the Packers and caught 32 passes for 489 yards and six touchdowns.