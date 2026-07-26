Cardinals Agree To New Deal With QB Jacoby Brissett

Jeremy Fowler reports that the Cardinals have agreed to a new contract with veteran QB Jacoby Brissett.

Fowler adds that the deal is a one-year contract worth $15.5 million, with a chance to earn $21 million in incentives.

No new years were added to his contract, and he is still set to become an unrestricted free agent after the season.

Brissett reported to Arizona’s mandatory minicamp after skipping the voluntary portion of the offseason program, though he didn’t have a full workload of on-field activity.

Brissett, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. The Patriots traded Brissett to the Colts coming out of the preseason in 2017 in return for WR Phillip Dorsett.

Brissett was in the final year of his four-year, $3.411 million contract when he agreed to a two-year deal worth $30 million that included $20 million guaranteed at signing with the Colts back in 2019.

After a year with the Dolphins, the Browns signed Brissett to a contract in 2022. The Commanders signed him as a free agent in 2023, and he signed another one-year pact with the Patriots in 2024.

The Cardinals signed Brissett to a two-year contract last March. He was in the second year of that deal and was scheduled to be paid $4.88 million in base salary.

In 2025, Brissett appeared in 14 games for the Cardinals and made 12 starts. He completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 3,366 yards, 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also had 38 carries for 168 yards and a touchdown.