Ravens Placing DT Nnamdi Madubuike On PUP List, Among Several Other Moves

Jeff Zrebiec reports that the Ravens are placing DT Nnamdi Madubuike on the physically unable to perform list, though only for a short time.

Zrebiec added that the team cut P Luke Elzinga and G Jared Penning to make room for veterans WR Chris Moore and OT Hakeem Adeniji.

Several other players were placed on the PUP reserve lists by Baltimore as well, including NT Travis Jones (pectoral), LB Teddye Buchanan (knee), CB Bilhal Kone (knee), NT John Jenkins (undisclosed) and OLB Adisa Isaac (elbow).

In addition, G/C Corey Bullock was placed on the non-football injury list.

Madubuike suffered a season-ending and career-threatening neck injury in Week 2 last season.

Zrebiec did share that been cleared by independent spine and cervical doctors to return to the field and could be practicing as early as next week.

Madubuike, 27, was a third-round pick by the Ravens out of Texas A&M back in 2020. He signed a four-year rookie deal with the Ravens worth $4,853,308, including a $1,089,680 signing bonus, $1,089,680 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,213,327.

The Ravens franchised Madubuike in 2024 but then signed him to a long-term deal for four years, worth $98.5 million

In 2025, Madubuike appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded two sacks, as well as seven combined tackles.

We will have more news on Madubuike as it becomes available.