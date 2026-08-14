Steelers Signing DT Keeanu Benton To Four-Year, $72M Extension

According to Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are signing DT Keeanu Benton to a four-year, $72 million extension.

He adds this deal makes Benton the highest-paid defensive lineman in Steelers history. At $18 million annually, it ranks just 20th and also matches fellow Steelers DL Cameron Heyward.

Benton, 25, was named second-team All-Big Ten in 2022 at Wisconsin. The Steelers used the No. 49 overall pick on him in the 2023 draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $7,333,121 rookie contract that includes a $2,333,179 signing bonus.

In 2025, Benton appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 51 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one pass deflection.