Jaguars Turned Down Two Big Trade Offers For WR Brian Thomas Jr. Last Year

According to the Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Jaguars turned down two significant trade offers for WR Brian Thomas Jr. before last year’s trade deadline.

Howe says the Jaguars have not been shopping Thomas despite persistent rumors about his trade availability. Jaguars HC Liam Coen told Howe he called Thomas personally to reassure him last season.

“It was just important to let him know we’re all in this thing together, and this is not coming from us,” Coen said.

“At the end of the day, all we’re trying to do is help you become the best player that you can be and that we want to be here for you on and off the field,” Coen said about his message to Thomas. “That’s the kind of relationship we want to continue to build and grow.”

The former first-rounder had a tough second season dealing with drops and injuries, triggering speculation about his future in Jacksonville. For the time being, however, it seems like the Jaguars view him as a big piece of their roster.

Thomas, 23, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned third-team All-American and second-team All-SEC honors in 2023. The Jaguars used the No. 23 pick in the 2024 draft on him.

He’s in the third year of a four-year, $14,383,048 rookie contract that includes a $7,280,399 signing bonus. The contract also includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Thomas appeared in 14 games for the Jaguars and caught 48 passes on 91 targets for 707 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed three times for 21 yards and another touchdown.

We’ll have more on Thomas and the Jaguars as the news is available.