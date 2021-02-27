Projected 2021 NFL Cap Space

Nate Bouda
Here’s a look at the 2021 NFL cap space for each team. The cap figures below were provided by OverTheCap.com and are as of Feb 27.

These figures are based on a salary cap of $180,500,000. 

It’s worth mentioning that this is just a snapshot of each team’s cap situation and the totals will change with every roster move. Also, not every reported roster move will be reflected in these figures, as it typically takes a day or two to fully process agreed upon deals.

We’ll post updates in the coming months, so be sure to check back for the latest.

 

NFL Cap Space Rankings

 
Rank Team Cap Room
1. Jaguars $82,022,150
2. Jets $67,948,314
3. Patriots $62,211,837
4. Colts $43,635,239
5. Broncos $42,350,603
6. Washington $38,277,074
7. Bengals $37,665,630
8. Panthers $29,680,936
9. Chargers $23,801,246
10. Dolphins $22,769,465
11. Browns $20,154,057
12. Cowboys $19,356,093
13. Ravens $18,064,773
14. Texans $16,149,133
15. Buccaneers $13,361,683
16. 49ers $12,509,654
 
17. Cardinals $11,173,440
18. Seahawks $4,391,354
19. Titans $1,897,764
20. Giants $906,453
21. Bills -$1,011,351
22. Bears -$2,503,900
23. Raiders -$7,715,669
24. Lions -$9,025,122
25. Vikings -$9,449,781
26. Packers -$11,451,306
27. Steelers -$19,062,914
28. Falcons -$20,283,889
29. Chiefs -$25,792,376
30. Rams -$34,766,331
31. Eagles -$43,043,468
32. Saints -$69,500,461
  Total $314,720,330
  Average $9,835,010
 

