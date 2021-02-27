Projected 2021 NFL Cap Space

Here’s a look at the 2021 NFL cap space for each team. The cap figures below were provided by OverTheCap.com and are as of Feb 27.

These figures are based on a salary cap of $180,500,000.

It’s worth mentioning that this is just a snapshot of each team’s cap situation and the totals will change with every roster move. Also, not every reported roster move will be reflected in these figures, as it typically takes a day or two to fully process agreed upon deals.

We’ll post updates in the coming months, so be sure to check back for the latest.

NFL Cap Space Rankings